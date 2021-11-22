Connect with us

GFS Partners with Certified Collision Group

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has announced a new partnership program with Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities.

Under this new partnership program, GFS will provide CCG affiliates with lifelong support and service of industry-leading finishing equipment and technologies that improve paint finish quality, increase throughput and exceed performance requirements. CCG affiliates can also take advantage of GFS’ expansive distribution network – which provides consulting, training, installation, service, maintenance and aftermarket support on a local level.

“GFS is proud to be the preferred provider of finishing equipment for such a distinguished group of independent body shops,” said Ellie Ramey, vice president of Auto Refinish Sales for GFS. “We are optimistic this new partnership program with CCG will strengthen the presence of CCG affiliates in their respective markets and give them the equipment and finishing solutions needed to elevate their business.”

CCG offers non-intrusive, competitive solutions to nearly 700 well-established, OE-certified independent body shops. CCG affiliates benefit from CCG’s business development and scale-based supply chain, leading to increased revenues, profitability and stability. Consumers and insurers benefit from the repair and service capabilities of CCG’s OE-certified affiliates.

BodyShop Business