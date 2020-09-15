GFS to Hold Virtual Auto Refinish Summit Oct. 26-30

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced it will be hosting a virtual Auto Refinish Summit Oct. 26-30 that will offer body shop owners, operators and technicians the opportunity to network and learn about the industry in new ways from the comfort of their own homes.

From a virtual car show to virtual happy hours to product demonstrations, there are plenty of opportunities for GFS customers and distributor partners to get involved. Several events are planned for the five-day summit, including:

Virtual car show. By submitting photos of a cool car, customers will be eligible to win awesome prizes awarded by industry celebrities. To enter a car in one of six categories, submit three photos of the car from three different angles here. The submission deadline is Oct. 16.

There will also be some of the industry’s favorite celebrities know for their custom builds. Each one will be a judge for a category in the virtual car show. They include:

Molly and Steve Gursky , owners of Driven Restorations, a classic car restoration shop in Randolph, Wis. Molly has worked on two nationwide all-women’s builds, while Steve has countless classic car restorations to his name.

Mark Worman, creator of MotorTrend's "Graveyard Carz." Produced on location in Springfield, Ore., the reality TV show spotlights the restoration of late-1960s/early-1970s Mopar muscle cars.

To learn more about the Auto Refinish Summit, click here.