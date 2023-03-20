Gift of $500K to Fund New Professorship at Northwood University

Northwood University announced it has received a $500,000 gift from distributor Subaru of New England to fund a new professorship, The Subaru of New England Professor of Automotive Strategy.

“The creation of this new professorship broadens Northwood University’s role as the market leader delivering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs for the North American automotive industry,” said Kent MacDonald, president of Northwood. “Subaru of New England is also an industry-leading organization and a well-respected brand in the automotive sector. This investment is excellent for the entire industry, and we are grateful for their commitment to developing the next generation of automotive leaders.”

The Subaru of New England Professor of Automotive Strategy will teach, conduct research and engage in industry outreach to positively impact the rapidly evolving, dynamic, multi-billion-dollar automotive industry. The position will be filled by an industry leader who will contribute to ensuring that Northwood University continues to expand its cutting-edge automotive industry programming.

“Northwood University has a rich history of excellence in the automotive industry,” said Ernie Boch Jr., president and CEO of Subaru of New England. “This industry — including production, wholesaling, retailing and maintenance of motor vehicles — reaches into every state and territory in the U.S. and across the globe like virtually no other. We must have innovators leading this industry in the future, and we are proud to help bolster Northwood’s efforts of continuing to grow and deliver these renowned programs.”

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation estimates that each job for an automotive manufacturer in the U.S. creates nearly 11 other positions in industries across the economy — not including the jobs wholesalers, retailers and others also create. It is also estimated that jobs supported by the automotive industry account for $650 billion in paychecks for millions of workers across the country.

“This is a huge and impressive industry that touches nearly every American,” said Jeffrey T. Ruble, COO of Subaru of New England and Northwood University alumnus, Class of 1990. “Many of the industry’s forerunners and successful leaders have ties to Northwood University, including some of our own. Supporting Northwood’s education of tomorrow’s automotive leaders is something we will continue to pride ourselves on at Subaru of New England.”

Kristin Stehouwer, vice president of academics and provost at Northwood University, noted this new professorship would work collaboratively with other departments to promote and grow Northwood University’s Automotive Marketing and Management programs through student recruitment and retention, along with alumni and industry support.

“This gift truly is transformative,” said Stehouwer. “Thanks to Subaru of New England’s generosity, Northwood students will benefit from working with this professor who will bring tremendous industry experience and knowledge of automotive strategy to their learning, both inside and outside the classroom.”