Glass Doctor Chooses AirPro Diagnostics as Preferred Vendor

AirPro Diagnostics has announced that it is now a preferred vendor of Glass Doctor.

Established in 1962 with one shop in Seattle, Wash., Glass Doctor offers complete glass repair, replacement and services to the residential, commercial and automotive markets with more than 260 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Several Glass Doctor locations were involved in successful field testing of the AirPro devices, more specifically the Auggie calibration device, after which Glass Doctor made the decision to add the AirPro Diagnostics line. Auggie is a wireless, compact solution that saves time and increases efficiency, rendering the ADAS targets and lighting conditions in a theater-like environment to precisely perform forward-facing camera (FFC) recalibrations. Auggie is a patented, mobile device, designed to serve the automotive service sectors with quick, mobile and safe recalibrations.

“After careful review and testing of multiple ADAS calibration products, Glass Doctor is proud to announce AirPro Diagnostics as the newest of our preferred calibration devices”, said Tommy Patterson, director of New Product Dev and Technical Services with Glass Doctor. “This relationship helps increase efficiency by being able to service customers at their home or office, virtually any location.” Added AirPro Diagnostics Executive Vice President of Business Development Eric Newell, “Utilizing AirPro’s Auggie DTS, shops can perform calibrations anywhere, regardless of environment or skill level. Auggie DTS gives shops the flexibility of utilizing their current scan tool and get cars back to their customer quicker and safe for the road.”

