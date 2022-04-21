Global Finishing Solutions Adds to Distribution Team

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced that GSB Industries has joined their automotive and truck refinish distribution team, bolstering GFS’s ability to provide extraordinary service to body shops and collision repair centers in Georgia and Tennessee.

GFS is committed to providing the highest level of service and support to their customers through the finest distribution network in the industry. GFS is confident that customers in the southeast will benefit greatly from increased access to technical support, parts, filters and a wide range of GFS products.

To talk with a GFS sales representative or be put in touch with a GFS distributor in your area, call (877) 658-7900 or email [email protected]. To talk with a GSB Industries sales representative, call (770) 454-0773 or email [email protected].