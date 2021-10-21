Global Finishing Solutions Appoints Three New Vice Presidents

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has announced the appointment of Tom Carlson to vice president of operations, Marty Hedlund to vice president of Industrial Sales and Ellie Ramey to vice president of Auto Refinish Sales.
“I am pleased to add leaders to our organization who align with our culture and are passionate about customer satisfaction and focused on continuous improvement,” said Jim Faragher, president of GFS. “I am confident these executive team members will strengthen our leadership team and support GFS in achieving our short- and long-term objectives,. As leaders with impressive track records of success and a wealth of industry experience, I am confident that Tom, Marty and Ellie will be instrumental in improving and advancing all aspects of our business in support of our customers and partners.”
With 20 years of operations leadership in the industrial sector, Carlson is focused on exceeding customer expectations and ensuring employee satisfaction. He has worked extensively with change management methodologies through the use of continuous improvement tools in industries ranging from heavy metal to medical devices. He is passionate about execution and results achieved through training and employee development. He holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn.
Hedlund has more than 30 years of experience in product automation, account management, product sales, sales management and business development. Prior to joining GFS, Hedlund spent 29 years with Werner Electric, an automation and electrical supply distributor, working from their offices outside Minneapolis. Hedlund previously worked as an industrial trainer for Rockwell Automation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Ramey brings nearly 20 years of automotive industry experience in sales, account management and customer service. Before coming to GFS, Ramey spent four years with paint supplier AkzoNobel, directing their North American automotive refinish business and focusing on dealer-owned collision repair centers. Ramey previously spent 13 years in sales with General Motors in St. Louis. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala.
These three new leaders will have an opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of GFS and work with their marketing, sales and engineering teams to develop products and solutions that deliver the maximum amount of value, while enhancing GFS’s already successful partnership with distributors.