Global Finishing Solutions Names Sal Parente New Executive Vice President of Sales

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has announced the appointment of Sal Parente to the newly created position of executive vice president of sales. Parente will oversee the company’s aerospace, automotive refinish and industrial sales business units.

“The addition of this new executive management role will provide our organization with leadership, support and experience to assist us in achieving our short- and long-term objectives,” said Jim Faragher, president of GFS. “With an impressive track record of success and an innate drive, Sal is determined to improve our customer relationships, strengthen our distribution partnerships and propel our business forward.”

Parente brings more than 25 years of experience in product sales, revenue management and business development. Prior to joining GFS, Parente led corporate business development and new client systems for various companies in both the public and private sectors in the capital equipment and product manufacturing industries. He was involved in exploring joint venture opportunities with companies through data-driven strategic planning, with an emphasis on long-term increased revenue. Most recently, Parente directed North American sales and marketing for an international plumbing and fixtures company. Throughout his career, he has managed numerous project portfolios, including market analysis studies, product feasibility profiles, customer satisfaction measurement and e-commerce development.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of GFS, and to work with our sales team to develop products and solutions that deliver the maximum amount of value and enhance our already successful partnership,” said Parente.

Parente holds a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University and is finalizing a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University.