Global Finishing Solutions to Feature Ringbrothers in SEMA Booth

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced it will welcome Mike and Jim Ring of the Ringbrothers to their booth (no. 11119) at this year’s SEMA Show Nov. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Part of an action-packed, educational event, GFS is dedicated to providing solutions and insights to support shops from start to refinish.

During the four-day event, GFS will be showcasing its complete line of paint booths, prep environments and infrared curing technology, as well as service, support, training and maintenance of equipment to ensure it operates in peak condition for years to come.

GFS’ booth display at the SEMA Show will be modeled after an Ultra XR Paint Booth, GFS’ top-of-the-line automotive paint booth integrated with REVO Speed – the innovative, shortwave electric infrared curing system. In addition, GFS will be highlighting its parts, filters and accessories that keep shops and paint operations running smoothly.

GFS will host several in-booth events during the show, with customer and expert discussion panels focused on the importance of service and preventative maintenance and transforming shops with GFS paint booths and REVO Systems. Mike Anderson of Collision Advice will be featured alongside the Ringbrothers.

For a complete schedule of GFS events at the 2019 SEMA Show, visit globalfinishing.com/sema and make sure to use hashtag #GFSatSEMA to join the conversation.