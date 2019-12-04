GM Announces New Benefit to GM Partner Perks Program

General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales (GM CCA) announced that they have added a new enhancement to their GM Partner Perks program.

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, GM Partner Perks members will be able to participate in a streamlined process for quarterly trade rebates through the my GM Partner Perks portal with just a few clicks. This includes reviewing and approving parts purchase history.

Launched earlier this year, my GM Partner Perks provides enrolled repair facilities and collision shops with a comprehensive parts loyalty program, rewarding on purchases of GM Genuine Parts, ACDelco, Chevrolet Performance and GM Accessories.

“My GM Partner Perks makes it easier for dealers, direct accounts and our independent aftermarket partners to conduct business with us,” said Kris Mayer, general director of retail and wholesale dealer channels, GM CCA. “Since its launch, my GM Partner Perks has paid out $3 million in rewards to more than 6,500 members.”

Additionally, GM continues to concentrate on major industry trends. According to IHS Markit, the number of light vehicles in operation in the U.S. reached a record high earlier this year, with more than 278 million vehicles on the road. This, combined with the aging vehicle population, provides great opportunities to increase sales in the parts and service industry.

“GM CCA has been on a journey to strengthen our overall parts offerings, and we are continuing to deliver for our business partners and customers as industry trends evolve,” said Mark Drennan, general director of ACDelco channel, GM CCA. “As we prepare for future growth opportunities, we are investing heavily in our program and product offerings.”

GM CCA also continues to identify, invest and introduce new GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco parts to the market, and further develop promotions that help GM business partners increase their parts sales.

“We want to make sure our customers have the products they need, when they need them, to ensure efficient service and repairs,” said David Mestdagh, general director of global product management, GM CCA. “GM is dedicated to launching innovative original equipment and aftermarket products that join a breadth of parts offerings, from maintenance and repair to collision, propulsion and performance.”