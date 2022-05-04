GM Celebrates National Skilled Trades Day

In recognition of National Skilled Trades Day, celebrated the first Wednesday in May each year, General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA) thanks the more than 40,000 skilled auto technicians across its dealerships. Skilled auto technicians are a vital piece of a vehicle owner’s experience, and GM applauds their service — both today and every day.

GM is committed to helping GM dealerships both retain its current skilled auto technicians and recruit future talent through education and opportunities for a successful career in the industry. “There is a national shortage of qualified technicians due in part to a misconception of a career in the skilled trades,” said John Roth, global vice president, Customer Care and Aftersales, GM. “Today’s technician role has evolved into a highly technical career which continues to be redefined as the industry undergoes one of the largest transformations to date. Today on National Skilled Trades Day, we want to express our appreciation for the expertise and excellence of all General Motors technicians.”

With the desire to recognize its skilled auto technicians throughout the year, CCA launched its GM Technician Excellence Program in January 2022. This year-round program recognizes dealership technicians who continue expanding their knowledge through a mix of virtual and hands-on training. By meeting set training criteria, they can work toward different levels of certification and may be eligible for quarterly rewards. Additionally, new technicians completing their first year with a GM dealership are eligible for a gift card to put toward new tools to support their career growth. In the program’s first quarter, 70% of all dealership technicians enrolled in the program and more than 9,000 auto technicians qualified for a reward across three certification levels. Additionally, nearly 300 new technicians entered GM and should receive their gift card on their one-year anniversary.

In addition to helping support current technicians, GM is also committed to building the pipeline. Each year, the number of skilled talent entering the industry declines, and the National Automobile Dealers Association estimates the shortage will increase 900% by 2031. “We want to show future talent that becoming a technician is a rewarding and inspiring career path,” said Roth. “To increase consideration of a career in the industry, our ‘Bring Us Your Talent’ marketing campaign unveiled a video series today which highlights the advanced technological career opportunities available, as well as the opportunity to become part of General Motors’ mobility transformation in vehicles and other future platforms.”

