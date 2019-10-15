GM Customer Care and Aftersales Announces eCommerce Price Policy

General Motors, through its Customer Care and Aftersales division (CCA), has announced that it will implement an Electronic Minimum Resale Price (eMRP) Policy in the U.S. for certain products, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

CCA provides automotive parts and accessories that have become known for high quality, performance and safety. The new policy allows GM to protect the overall brands, reputation and image of GM, its dealers and its business partners.

“GM is deeply focused on brand protection, and this policy is intended to safeguard the reputation of our GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco parts customers and sellers,” said Mark Drennan, general director, GM CCA. “The policy is set to ensure confidence in our products and services.”

From Nov. 1, 2019 – when the policy is issued – to Jan. 1, 2020, dealers and aftermarket sellers should familiarize themselves with the new policy. The policy will cover only a limited number of parts. More information and details on the policy will be posted to the eMRP site on Nov. 1.