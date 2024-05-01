GM Customer Care and Aftersales Celebrates National Skilled Trades Day

In recognition of National Skilled Trades Day, celebrated the first Wednesday in May each year, General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA) celebrates the more than 43,500 skilled auto technicians across its dealerships as well as the more than 1,100 students currently on the path to joining the industry through enrollment in the GM Automotive Service Educational Program (ASEP) and the Shifting Gears Automotive Technician Training Program, a military transition program.

“To meet the continually growing demand of qualified auto technicians across the nation we are taking a holistic approach to support our current and future auto technicians throughout their career journey,” said Dave Marsh, global vice president, GM CCA. “According to recent research by Thumbtack, 47% of adults ages 18 to 30 are interested in pursuing a career in the trades. We are working to cultivate that interest in skilled trades by introducing the auto technician role as a viable career option and provide ongoing learning and growth opportunities to allow our GM dealership auto technicians to be an active part of the auto industry transformation.”

This holistic approach includes:

Expanding access and awareness: GM works to increase access and build awareness of auto technician careers at the community level, especially among students, parents and high school administrators. GM provides grant funding to nonprofits like the Collision Repair Education Foundation, BridgeYear, Lost Angels Children’s Project and TechForce Foundation to support the full career pathway from exploration and training to placement and continuing support services. In the last five years alone, GM has provided more than $2.3 million to nonprofit programs like these.

On average, the GM CCA team annually donates more than 250 newer model vehicles, along with engines, components and tools to its GM ASEP schools to keep classroom learning aligned with real-world dealership service lanes. GM ASEP schools include a two-year program, which offers students a mix of in-classroom instruction, hands-on training and paid internships. Earlier this year, GM donated 125 2.7L 4-cylinder engines to its 52 GM ASEP schools. These engines were built at the Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., and power the 2023 model year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. “These engines will ensure we can continue to train our GM ASEP students on the most up-to-date vehicle technologies,” said Keith Huetll, president at the International Association General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis. “GM continues to support our program by donating complete vehicles, engines and transmissions as well as granting us access to the service technician training that GM dealerships use. This helps us prepare our graduates to be ready to service vehicles in the dealerships.” Ongoing learning and celebrated achievements: GM CCA provides additional training opportunities for its dealership technicians to further their careers and has reward programs in place to celebrate their learning milestones.

GM technicians have the opportunity to become a GM World Class Technician, the highest level of achievement a GM dealership technician can earn, which layers industry Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) training in addition to GM-specific certifications. GM dealership auto technicians may achieve this elite status after a mix of classroom training and hands-on testing and successfully completing eight of nine certification levels. GM Technician Excellence Program: Launched in 2022, the program provides a mixture of virtual and hands-on training to GM dealership technicians. By meeting set training criteria, technicians can work toward various levels of certification and may be eligible for quarterly rewards. In 2023, there were a total of 23,521 dealership technicians enrolled in the program and more than 11,000 qualified for a reward across three certification levels.

Preparing for an Electric Future

As the industry continues to advance vehicle technologies, including electric vehicles (EVs), GM is focused not only on manufacturing but also on preparing its dealership auto technicians to be experts for service and repair of both internal combustion engine vehicles and EVs.

GM CCA has three levels of EV training, with each level having set certification standards to perform certain types of work on EVs. Technicians with the highest level, EV Master, will have completed more than 70 hours of additional training to prepare them to meet the needs of EV customers.

GM is focused on creating a holistic approach to recruiting and retaining skilled auto technicians to its dealerships to meet the growing needs of its customers. To learn more about the many benefits of becoming a GM-certified auto technician, visit bringusyourtalent.com.