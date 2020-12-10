Connect with us

GM, Mitchell Launch GM Collision Repair Network in Canada

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Mitchell and General Motors have introduced the GM Canada Collision Repair Network. Through the network, participants can access business and technology resources designed to streamline the repair process, increase consumer confidence and support the safe return of GM vehicles to the road.

Mitchell will serve as program administrator, overseeing enrollment and verifying that repair organizations meet high standards for facilities, training, tools and equipment.

The Canadian Collision Repair Network closely mirrors GM’s U.S. program launched in 2018 and also managed by Mitchell. Core member requirements – including a list of essential tools and curriculum for technician development – will now be standard throughout North America. Additionally, participating facilities will use Mitchell Cloud Estimating with Integrated Repair Procedures to create estimates and repair plans that offer line-level access to GM procedures as the appraisal is written, reducing research time and facilitating proper repair.

Unlike other OEM certification programs, the GM Collision Repair Network provides a comprehensive, metrics-driven approach requiring that participants have training, tools and repair procedures that can help them properly and safely restore today’s increasingly complex vehicles, such as those equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and constructed of special materials.

“Vehicle complexity has skyrocketed in recent years, necessitating expert knowledge, equipment and tools to do the job right,” said Bob Rintoul, vice president of Myers Automotive Group. “With the GM Collision Repair Network, we can be confident we have the resources needed to get vehicle owners back on the road safely. And with the certification, we also have an advantage over the competition.”

Additional information, including how GM Canada dealers can enroll, is available on the Mitchell website. In 2021, the Collision Repair Network will expand to Canadian independent repairers and MSOs.

“We’re honored to support GM and its launch of the Canadian GM Collision Repair Network,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division. “Close collaboration and a joint commitment to proper, safe repair has resulted in a successful program for network participants throughout the U.S. Having recently introduced Mitchell Cloud Estimating to the Canadian market, now is the perfect time to expand the program to all of North America.”

