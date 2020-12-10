GM Reveals New GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco Parts Packaging

General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales announced they have released all-new parts packaging as part of a broader effort to rebrand and strengthen GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco. These global parts brands offer a full portfolio of maintenance, repair, collision and powertrain components.

For GM dealers and independent aftermarket sellers, this announcement, which includes enhanced brand security measures to guarantee authenticity, provides an opportunity to grow parts share in an increasing parts and service market. According to IHS Markit, the average age of light vehicles in the U.S. has risen to 11.9 years, which can mean higher demand and opportunities for GM and aftermarket partners to increase sales.

“We’re executing a focused, disciplined strategy to improve our core business and position the company for future growth,” said John Roth, global vice president, Customer Care and Aftersales, GM. “Strong parts brands with a clear, global market position and packaging help customers easily identify GM parts and will provide the ability to bolster the value of our protected product with new security features. We’re committed to delivering a high-quality, complete portfolio of parts, all backed by General Motors, that benefit our business partners, business customers and vehicle owners.”

The rebrand is a result of extensive global research and will help ensure a consistent brand image, no matter the product or geographic location. New packaging features will include:

Internationally relevant color coding and graphics

Illustration of a continued three-tiered strategy, with an OE portfolio that is designed, engineered, tested and backed by General Motors

Multi-language translations

Clear designations that the product is an authentic GM Original Equipment part, versus “meeting OE spec”

UPC codes on several products to support sellers and their evolving businesses

New brand security features to provide customers extra confidence and help protect against purchasing counterfeit product

GM internal studies show a direct correlation between service lane loyalty and vehicle purchase loyalty. Providing technicians with high-quality, premium parts when and where they need them can help lead to confidence and exceptional services and repair.