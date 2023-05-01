 GM to Invest More Than $100 Million in CCA Facility

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
OEMs

GM to Invest More Than $100 Million in CCA Facility

General Motors Co. has announced plans to invest more than $100 million in its Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA) Davison Road Processing Center in Burton, Mich.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

General Motors Co. has announced plans to invest more than $100 million in its Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA) Davison Road Processing Center in Burton, Mich. The investment, set to take place over three years, will be used to implement a variety of enhanced technologies to modernize warehouse operations as CCA focuses on increasing workplace safety and modernizing its operations to prepare for industry growth.

Related Articles

“We are proactively investing in our workforce by reimagining the parts fulfillment environment,” said John Roth, GM global vice president, CCA. “These technologies will help to reduce physically demanding work on our employees and minimize ergonomic stressors, while also increasing storage capacity and order fulfillment speed. Our goal is to create the right environment for our team so they may continue ensuring customers receive the right part, at the right place, at the right time and meet this increased demand.”

The Davison Road Processing Center is the main CCA hub for GM Genuine and ACDelco parts distribution, and approximately 756,000 parts are packaged each day by this team. Three different technology systems are scheduled to be implemented to enhance workplace safety by easing physically demanding work, including:

  • Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) will store up to 46,000 pallets of processed parts, such as HUMMER EV headlamps, for rapid shipment to other parts distribution centers across the country. This system will reduce the amount of lifting by an employee and the time it takes to manually pull a specific part from shelving.
  • Automated mini-load system has the capacity to store up to 146,000 parts for rapid shipment to other parts distribution centers. The system will bring sorted parts to employees and reduce the amount of walking and repetitive movements done by employees which may lead to ergonomic stressors.
  • The conveyance, sortation and palletization system will implement 3.5 miles of total conveyance which will move parts along to various stationary, employee workstations. This will reduce the amount of walking and lifting done by employees.

The systems are scheduled to begin installation in November and are expected to be fully operational by April 2025.

“It’s great to see General Motors reinvesting in the workers who make this company run,” said Mike Booth, UAW vice president and director of the General Motors Department. “In profitable times like these, it’s only right that those profits come back to our facilities and to our proud UAW members.”

In January, GM invested a total of $20.5 million across three of its CCA facilities in Memphis, Tenn.; Ypsilanti, Mich.; and Burton, Mich. The previous investment was also used to modernize warehouse operations and implement a variety of automation technologies to support employees as industry demands increase.

The current Davison Road Processing Center was opened in 2019, replacing a smaller facility in Burton, Mich., and ships approximately 15,000 parts orders each day. It currently employs approximately 1,460 people, and most team members are represented by UAW Local 651.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Ford Forms Distinct Auto Units for EV and ICE Vehicles

Ford Blue and Ford Model e will be two distinct but strategically interdependent auto businesses aimed at outperforming both legacy automakers and new EV competitors.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Ford has announced that it is forming two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses — Ford Blue and Ford Model e — to drive growth and value creation and position itself to outperform both legacy automakers and new EV competitors.

“This isn’t the first time Ford has reimagined the future and taken our own path,” said Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford. “We have an extraordinary opportunity to lead this thrilling new era of connected and electric vehicles, give our customers the very best of Ford and help make a real difference for the health of the planet.”

Read Full Article

More OEMs Posts
Toyota Announces $90 Million Investment in EV Production

To help meet the demand for vehicle electrification, Toyota has announced an additional $90 million investment for two of its U.S. manufacturing facilities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Honda Introduces New Honda Sensing 360 System

With an expanded sensory range around the entire vehicle, Honda Sensing 360 removes blind spots to enhance collision avoidance.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Nissan Opens New Safety Advancement Lab in North America

The Safety Advancement Lab expansion provides Nissan the onsite capability to conduct full vehicle crash testing, vehicle certification, advanced development testing and benchmarking.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Subaru Selects Certified Collision Care as Exclusive Partner

The program will identify, certify and promote dealership and independent facilities as collision repair providers of choice to Subaru drivers across Canada.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

General Motors Names BASF 2022 Supplier of the Year

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements and providing innovative technologies at some of the highest quality in the automotive industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Announces New Arrangement with GM Partner Perks

GM Partner Perks members can now use the GM Partner Perks Exclusively Yours Prepaid Mastercard to pay for SCRS membership and renewals.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GM to Invest $20.5 Million to Prepare for EVs

General Motors Co. has announced plans to invest a total of $20.5 million across three of its Customer Care and Aftersales parts distribution centers, located in Memphis, Tenn., Ypsilanti, Mich., and Burton, Mich.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
UVeye Partners with GM to Expand Technology to Global Dealers

UVeye announced that it has received an investment from the capital venture arm of General Motors, GM Ventures, to help fund the development and commercialization of the company’s vehicle inspection technology.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers