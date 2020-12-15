Connect with us

GMC Hummer EV: Scary or Exciting?

We’re going to be fixing the new Hummer EV some day. Scary? Exciting? Depends on your perspective.
Jason Stahl

Jason Stahl has 26 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 14 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

There I was, watching an 80s slasher flick to get in the mood for Halloween, when it came on. Problem is, I missed it. Like most people today, when commercials come on, I grab my smart phone and start scrolling. I remember hearing a driving beat, which I liked, and recognized the tune as an electronica-version of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song.” But I had no clue what the commercial was about.

Until the next day. As I’m driving to work and listening to a morning radio show, the host asked if anyone had seen the commercial for the new Hummer EV and started playing it. I immediately recognized the song again. The host said he put an order in for the $112,000 vehicle last night. I made a note to look up the commercial on YouTube.

Later that day, I watched it, and…wow! The thing that stood out to me was the “next-generation of Super Cruise, a driver-assistance feature that offers hands-free driving on compatible roads.” Also, a “segment-leading number of camera views, with up to 18, including underbody, forward- and rear-facing cameras.”

And then I thought: we’re going to be fixing this vehicle. Scary? Exciting? Depends on your perspective. Are you ready for a challenge? Have you been preparing yourself for ADAS? It’s not too late, but you’ve got to start now.

