The ADAS Cart is a tri-screen “desk on wheels,” featuring a locking printer compartment and storage for other necessary tools, calibration weights and electronics. Calibration and scan tools can be mounted on the side in the adjustable cubbies to reduce wasted movement and increase accuracy. The electrical system can provide power to every aspect of the job, keeping your technician right next to the task-at-hand.

There is a 45-amp/3-phase charger power system and several adjustable cubbies included with all models. There are also optional upgrades, such as a side shelf for documenting data as well as a PowerMax battery maintainer to create sufficient, consistent voltage for scanning. There are three available versions of the ADAS Cart, including a base model, a fully loaded laptop model, as well as a tablet version.

To learn more about Goliath Carts’ products and solutions, visit goliathcarts.com.