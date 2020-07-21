Connect with us

Goliath Carts Now Manufacturing Secure Sanitizer Stations

Goliath Carts is leveraging its manufacturing capabilities and in-house materials expertise to produce secure hand sanitizer stations that are now shipping globally.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Goliath Carts announced it is leveraging its manufacturing capabilities and in-house materials expertise to produce secure hand sanitizer stations that are now shipping globally. This initiative is focused on helping businesses secure overhead, as well as keeping employees and customers safe during the current global health crisis, and for future general cleanliness beyond the immediate need.

First deliveries are already underway to manufacturing facilities, schools and government entities and forces. Goliath Carts will produce the secure sanitizer pump stations at its facilities in Temecula, Calif., near San Diego, distributing the product to resellers who are approved vendors to frontline healthcare organizations, as well as direct to customers via their website.

Goliath Carts plans to make the secure hand sanitizer solutions for as long as there is a demand.

“Public safety is everybody’s business” said Dito Diez, CEO of Goliath Carts. “These will help companies and small businesses maintain their overhead while keeping their employees and guests 99.9% germ free. These secure stations are applicable to most if not all businesses out there.”

To learn more about Goliath Carts’ products and solutions, visit goliathcarts.com.

Connect