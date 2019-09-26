The MSO Symposium organizers announced that Susanna Gotsch of CCC Information Services and Vince Romans of The Romans Group will return as speakers to kick off the eighth annual event Nov. 4 in Las Vegas.

Romans will take the stage at 12:30 p.m. following the MSO Symposium networking lunch, exclusively available for event attendees and program sponsors. His organization, The Romans Group, has provided business, market, financial and strategic development advisory services to the collision repair industry for over four decades. He is once again prepared to share a macro-level view of the collision repair industry and what the future holds for its stakeholders.

“The relevant total addressable market, TAM, for the collision repair industry continues to trend upward,” said Romans. “It’s a future with growth opportunities – for those who are prepared to commit the resources – to build organizational scale across all functional areas involving the end-to-end repair process.

“The four consolidating multiple location operator segments ranging from $10M in annual revenue and above, per individual operator and MSO, will grow their market share from almost 39% in 2018 to 53% by 2023. That leaves a lot of runway of growth opportunity for other repairers representing the remaining 47% of the TAM.”

Following Romans, Susanna Gotsch, industry analyst with CCC Information Services, will share the most recent observations on collision repair data and trends. Coupled with her experience, her insight will take into account the effects of demographics, new vehicle technologies, and environmental and economic factors. She will also examine how advanced materials and new vehicle technology are changing the industry and influencing consumers.

In addition to these presentations, there will be other industry topics up for discussion, including:

FNOL

The evolution of dealership MSOs

The future of DRP and OEM certification programs

Ride-sharing expansion

Photo estimating

The changing demands of the vehicle owner

If interested in registering for the 2019 event, be advised that attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEMs, multi-shop operators and single-location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales. The only exception is the limited number of supporting sponsors that help make the event possible. For more information, visit msosymposium.com.

For questions about registration or sponsorship information, contact Jennie Lenk at [email protected] or Brian Nessen at [email protected].