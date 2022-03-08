 Guess the Car and Pocket $50!
Guess the Car and Pocket $50!

Team PRP Adds to Western Transportation Network

Women of ABRA Auto Body Turn Passion for Cars into Successful Careers

SCRS April Meetings, Election to Take Place in Oklahoma City
News

Guess the Car and Pocket $50!

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Last month’s Guess the Car may have had you thinking about the Netflix series, “The Crown,” or maybe Big Ben was on your brain. If you were going down that road, you were close to getting the answer! Of course, the answer for the person receiving first aid in front of the palace was: Palace + aid = (Hyundai) Palisade.

Les Gitts, technician at Gitts Auto Body in Ferndale, Wash., nailed it and took home 50 smackers.

Now, it’s your chance to win $50! What MODEL of vehicle does the above picture represent? To submit your guess, click here. Good luck!

