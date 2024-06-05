 Guess the Car and Win $50!

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month's Guess the Car and you might win $50!

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Who doesn’t like flavored ice, especially during the ungodly heat we’ve been enduring lately? That sweet, cold, delectable dessert served in the iconic paper cup. Remember you could buy a toy snow cone maker and make them at home as a kid? But they were nothing like Kona Ice, though, which some would say is the best. You can’t miss their colorful trucks! We don’t know what Hyundai’s inspiration was for their Kona subcompact SUV, but Scott Schalk, lead painter at Next Level Custom Paint in Brookfield, Wis., got our latest Guess the Car right by guessing Kona for the illustration of the couple rejoicing in the frosty treat at a carnival.

Related Articles

Now, it’s your chance to win 50 bones! What MODEL of vehicle does the above picture represent? To submit your guess for this month’s Guess the Car, click here. Good luck!

You May Also Like

News

Polyvance Announces New Plastic Repair Estimating Course

The EPR-02 Estimating Plastic Repair course will educate shop estimators on the variables involved in estimating the repair of damaged automotive plastics.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Polyvance has announced a new EPR-02 Estimating Plastic Repair course designed to solve the problem of repairable plastic parts being discarded because of estimators not knowing how to determine the repairability of the part — negatively impacting the shop's labor hours billed, repair versus replace ratio and its cycle time.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Calibration Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the opening of ProMax ADAS Solutions, a new licensee location in Anaheim, Calif.

By Jason Stahl
Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Ponto’s Autobody in Bradenton, Fla.

By Jason Stahl
TEXA Offers IDC5 Advanced Diagnostics Promotion

From June 1-Aug. 31, when a new TEXA Axone tablet CAR package is purchased, customers will receive a single full BIKE software with Free Texpack subscription.

By Jason Stahl
Babcox Media Appoints Tom Pecka as Director of Strategic Partnerships

Pecka will oversee the development and execution of strategic media partnerships and sponsorships, as well as enhance media activations across the company’s diverse media channels.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Carlisle to Hold Spray Finish Technology Workshops

Carlisle Fluid Technologies — Binks, DeVilbiss, Ransburg, MS, BGK — and Owens Community College have teamed up to present a Spray Finishing Technology Workshop. 

By Jason Stahl
AASP/NJ’s Industry Night Covers ADAS, Compliance, AI and Negotiations

The event featured representatives from some of the industry’s top service providers who shared insight on ADAS calibrations, compliance, AI, estimating and negotiations.

By Jason Stahl
NABC Donates Recycled Rides at WIN Conference

Recycled Rides were donated to the wife of a U.S. Marine Corps staff sergeant and two mothers at the 2024 WIN Conference in Newport Beach, Calif.

By Jason Stahl
ADAS Content of the Week

A review of some of the latest ADAS calibration and diagnostics content from BodyShop Business.

By Jason Stahl