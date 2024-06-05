Guess the Car and Win $50!

Who doesn’t like flavored ice, especially during the ungodly heat we’ve been enduring lately? That sweet, cold, delectable dessert served in the iconic paper cup. Remember you could buy a toy snow cone maker and make them at home as a kid? But they were nothing like Kona Ice, though, which some would say is the best. You can’t miss their colorful trucks! We don’t know what Hyundai’s inspiration was for their Kona subcompact SUV, but Scott Schalk, lead painter at Next Level Custom Paint in Brookfield, Wis., got our latest Guess the Car right by guessing Kona for the illustration of the couple rejoicing in the frosty treat at a carnival.

Now, it’s your chance to win 50 bones! What MODEL of vehicle does the above picture represent? To submit your guess for this month’s Guess the Car, click here. Good luck!