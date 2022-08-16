 Guess the Car and Win $50!
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Guess the Car and Win $50!

on

NABC Holds F.R.E.E. Event in Santa Clara, California

on

All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

on

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Atlanta Mother
Advertisement
Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 2

Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 1

Without proper paint prep, achieving an excellent paint job is likely not going to happen.

Clearing Up the Confusion: Scanning vs. Calibration

Do you know the difference between scanning and calibration?

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

News: Guess the Car and Win $50!

News: NABC Holds F.R.E.E. Event in Santa Clara, California

Consolidators: All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Atlanta Mother

Current Issues

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Guess the Car and Win $50!

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

This little piggy went to the market, this little piggy stayed home … maybe our last Guess the Car was a little gross with someone dialing their cell phone with their toes. But everyone is so addicted to their devices, we could see them doing this in a pinch if they needed to. The answer, of course, was cell + toes, or (Kia) Seltos. Lin Gregory, quality technical coach with Caliber Collision in Pismo Beach, Calif., won $50, which maybe he can spend on a foot massager!

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Now, it’s your chance to win $50! What MODEL of vehicle does the above picture represent? To submit your guess, click here. Good luck!

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: 3M Donates $900K Worth of Products to CREF

News: WyoTech Highlights Programs Supporting Next Generation of Trade Instructors

News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Mike Townley

News: Lemonade Selects Mitchell for Entry into Auto Insurer Market

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business