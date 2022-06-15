 Guess the Car and Win Some Gas Money!
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Guess the Car and Win Some Gas Money!

on

NTSB: NHTSA Data on Advanced Vehicle Systems Should be Standardized

on

CAPA's Stacy Bartnik to Serve Again as Judge at SkillsUSA Championships

on

I-CAR Offers Discounted Online EV Courses in June
Advertisement
Creating a Succession Plan

Modern Vehicle Construction

Jason Stahl discusses the variety of advanced materials vehicles are made from today and the reasons for this.

Top 10 OSHA Violations in 2021, Part 2

Jason Stahl runs down five more of the top 10 OSHA safety violations from 2021.

MORE POST

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

Trending Now

News: NTSB: NHTSA Data on Advanced Vehicle Systems Should be Standardized

News: CAPA’s Stacy Bartnik to Serve Again as Judge at SkillsUSA Championships

News: Guess the Car and Win Some Gas Money!

Diagnostics: The OE vs. Aftermarket Glass Debate: A New Twist

Current Issues

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Guess the Car and Win Some Gas Money!

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Last month’s Guess the Car may have had you thinking about your youth when fake IDs were all the rage. Who’s to say the IDs we highlighted in our Guess the Car contest were fake, though? Whatever the case, the answer for the person holding four ID cards was: ID.4 = (Volkswagen) ID.4. Jake McCarville, estimator at Karl Collision Center in Webster City, Iowa, answered correctly and won $50.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Now, it’s your chance to win $50! What MODEL of vehicle does the above picture represent? To submit your guess, click here. Good luck!

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Auto Diagnostic Scan Tools Market to Hit $60 Billion by 2030

News: Advantage Parts Solutions Appoints UK Commercial Director

Associations: AASP/NJ Meeting to Address EVs, Material Preparedness

News: UTI Adding 15 New Programs in Transportation and Skilled Trades

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business