Hall of Eagles Induction Ceremony

The Collision Industry Hall of Eagles will hold its 2019 Induction Ceremony on Wednesday, November 6 at 12 p.m. (PST) at the Paradise Event Center at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. The event is being held in conjunction with the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides Luncheon and Gifting.

The ceremony is open and free to all industry members who would like to attend and celebrate the achievements of this year’s inductees. But the NABC asks that you RSVP online for the event here.

The Hall of Eagles, the collision industry’s Hall of Fame, honors exceptional individuals whose long-term efforts have reached beyond their jobs and self-interest to make significant contributions towards the betterment of the industry.

Since its creation in 1989, the Hall of Eagles has been viewed as the most prestigious honor any industry professional can receive. Each year only a select few distinguished individuals are inducted into the Hall of Eagles through the nominations and vote of two-thirds of the current active members of the Hall.

“This is the highest honor that the Collision Industry has to offer. There are no boxes to check or blanks to fill to achieve this distinction. Every Eagle takes a unique path that shows their commitment, achievements, and passion for the industry,” said Rick Tuuri, chair of the hall of eagles board of governors and a 2000 Inductee. “Induction requires a two-thirds vote of the active Eagles, and when you see the diversity of this august group of industry luminaries, that is no small feat. We all look forward to the induction ceremony, and thank the NABC for sharing this wonderful venue with us.”

The list of Hall of Eagles inductees includes many of the most influential and dedicated people that have served the industry. A complete list of Hall of Eagles’ inductees is available online here.

For more information on the Hall of Eagles, click here.

Questions about the Hall of Eagles should be directed to the Russell Thrall III, administrator, via email at [email protected]