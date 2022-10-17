 Harbor Freight Introduces Three New Jack Stands
Products

Harbor Freight Introduces Three New Jack Stands

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Harbor Freight Tools has introduced three new jack stands to its best-selling pro-grade DAYTONA line: the 22 Ton Heavy Duty Jack Stands with Locking Pin, the 12 Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands and the 3 Ton Jack Stands with Circular Pads. 

All three new jack stands are built to the highest standards on the market and meet or exceed all current standards under The American Society of Mechanical Engineers’ Safety Standards for Portable Automotive Service Equipment (ASME/PASE).

Ideal for larger vehicles, such as trucks, trailers and tractors, the 22 Ton Heavy Duty Jack Stands with Locking Pin can safely support up to 44,000 lbs. The jack stands are constructed from high-grade steel and have a 1 in. to 1-1/16 in. diameter easy-to-use steel locking pin for added security. With a lift height range of 13-7/8 in. to 19-7/8 in., they can be quickly adjusted to three different positions at three-inch intervals. The rigid body and 11 in. wide base provide additional stability and strength, as does the large V-shaped saddle. The jack stands weigh 75.89 lbs., are 19 in. high and 11 in. long. Available in yellow powder coated steel, they are currently priced at $189.99 for the pair.

The 12 Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands support up to 24,000 lbs. and are designed with industry-leading features, including a high-quality self-locking steel ratchet bar and a double-locking mobility pin for additional security. The jack stands feature heavy-duty solid steel body panels, welded-in braces for extra reinforcement, and cross-seam welds to provide strength and durability. The stands are ideal for vehicle repair work and have a lift height range of 19-3/4 in. to 29-3/8 in. Engineered for the auto enthusiast or mechanic, the DAYTONA 12 Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Stands are currently priced at $149.99 for the pair.

The professional grade 3 Ton Jack Stands with Circular Pads protect a vehicle from damage during use and can safely support up to 6,000 lbs. The removable circular pads feature flat-top rubber saddles that provide 360-degree protection from damage to the vehicle. With 10 adjustable height positions and a lift height of 13-13/16 in. to 21-13/16 in., these jacks have an anodized post and a heavy-duty reinforced steel base for extra strength. Locking steel pins allow the user to lock the stands into position quickly. Currently priced at $89.99 for the pair, the DAYTONA 3 Ton Jack Stands with Circular Pads are ideal for vehicle maintenance at a great value. 

Explore the full DAYTONA lineup, including the 3 Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands, now available in green and currently priced at $49.99. All DAYTONA jack stands are available in-store and online at harborfreight.com.

