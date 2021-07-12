Harbor Freight Tools Introduces New U.S. General Tool Cart

Harbor Freight Tools has added to the U.S. General Tool storage line with a new 34-inch full-bank service cart that provides 18,700 cubic inches of storage space at a price of $699.99.

Combining the storage capacity of a roll cabinet with the easy mobility of a tool cart, the new full bank service cart can keep all your most commonly used tools within arm’s reach anywhere in your shop or workspace. The cart’s top features powerful gas struts that smoothly open to a full 90-degree angle, providing easy access to 5,000 cubic inches of storage space, including an internal pry bar storage system that securely stores pry bars, extensions, even screw drivers up to 31 in. long. A pass-through port lets you run an optional power strip into the cart, keeping your batteries, lights and electronics charged and ready to go.

The cart features six full-width drawers, each equipped with heavy-duty ball bearing slides and full-length latches so you can conveniently grab it anywhere along the drawer to open it. The top five drawers measure 3-3/4” tall and have a 100-lb. weight capacity; the bottom drawer measure 6-3/4” and can handle up to 200 lbs. The integrated locking system secures the drawers when you need it, but also provides the option to access all drawers when the lid is closed or even locked. All drawers and the top compartment are equipped with custom-fit, heavy-duty, non-slip liners to keep your tools organized and protected even when the cart is in motion.

This cart is built for maneuverability, with four swivel casters (two that lock to keep it in place) and chemical-resistant five-inch soft tread wheels that can effortlessly roll over cracked concrete, extension cords and air hoses even when the cart has its total weight capacity of 1,200 lbs. Built to last with a one-piece, fully welded body for maximum strength and a chemical- and scratch-resistant powder coat finish, the cart also features built-in impact resistant corner guards to prevent accidental dings, dents and scratches around the shop. The cart is available in six colors: red, black, orange, yellow, blue and green – all featuring sleek black trim that you can mix and match with other U.S. General Storage components. You can also customize it further with the full line of U.S. General magnetic accessories.

