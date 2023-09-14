 Hard Work, Hustle and Determination: One Bodyman's Rise to the Top

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
People

Hard Work, Hustle and Determination: One Auto Body Tech’s Rise to the Top

Juan Carlos Gasga Perez's ambition and drive led him to becoming the co-owner of his own body shop with a huge social media following.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

You may remember a few months ago when I wrote about a collision repairer named Juan Carlos Gasga Perez who showed off on social media a clever T-shirt he had come up with that said: “AUTO BODY TECHNICIAN — I SOLVE PROBLEMS YOU DON’T KNOW YOU HAVE IN WAYS YOU CAN’T UNDERSTAND.” I wanted to find out more about Perez, so I followed up with him and discovered a truly inspirational story.

Related Articles

He started out in the automotive industry 25 years ago as a detailer at a Mercedes-Benz dealership, eventually getting promoted to detail manager and then running both the detail and wholesale departments. Wanting to make more money, he left the dealership to become a detailer at a collision repair facility, but while there, he expressed interest in becoming a body technician to the manager, who told him that if he could find a replacement for the detail job he was vacating, he’d give him a shot. When Perez found his replacement, the manager told him, “If I hire [the replacement] and I put you in the shop, and for whatever reason you don’t make it, I can’t fire him, so you’re kind of out of luck.”

Perez then asked, “Well, what would make me not make it in the shop? What do you need from me?”

“Hard work and dedication,” the manager said.

“If that’s what it takes,” Perez said, “I’ll roll the dice.”

Perez not only made it but was a star performer. Still, his ambition made him restless. Fast forward to today, and he is now the co-owner of a shop he is currently still building out. 

I was very encouraged by Perez’s story because we hear today that one of the reasons young people get discouraged in the collision repair industry is they don’t see or aren’t given a clear path of progression that will allow them to get promoted through the ranks and make more money. Yet here was Perez, who it seems was given chance after chance to climb the ladder and — through hustle, hard work and determination — did just that. 

Back to the T-shirt. Six years ago, Perez was thinking about shirt ideas and, searching online, found one with similar words to what he ultimately came up with. A few years later, his wife told him he needed more shirts because he always wore the same one to work. So he finally created and ordered the shirt with the exact words he wanted. And the shirt has gotten attention from the general public.

“I’m a bigger guy, at 5-foot-11 and 260 pounds, and people are always very curious to see what this big guy’s got on his shirt,” says Perez. “When I make that connection that people are actually reading it, sometimes I’ll stop and I’ll stretch it out for them.”

But, Perez admits, the interaction doesn’t usually lead to deep conversations about collision because, he says, “I think they quickly understand that the shirt says that they’re not going to understand what I do.”

He does, however, get a lot of, “Dude, where’d you get that?” from fellow collision repairers. Way to go, Juan, and here’s to continued success!

Follow Juan Carlos Gasga Perez on:

Facebook

Instagram

You May Also Like

People

Meet the Auto Body Instructor: Norm Markham

Norm Markham was a student at Dennis Technical Education Center in the early 1980s and is now one of the collision repair and automotive refinishing instructors there.

Jaime Shewbridge
By Jaime Shewbridge

Norm Markham is one of the collision repair and automotive refinishing instructors at the Dennis Technical Education Center in Boise, Idaho. It turns out Markham is right back where it all started! He was a student in the very same school in the early 1980s and began his teaching career there too, where he has now helped find careers for 700 kids as well. 

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Meet the Auto Body Instructor: Amanda Levine and Deana Jones

With Amanda Levine and Deana Jones both dedicated to teaching collision at the Center for Applied Technology North, the school can offer a more focused approach.

By Jaime Shewbridge
Meet the Auto Body Instructor: Kevin Lester

Kevin Lester’s excitement for his collision repair and automotive refinishing program at Gaithersburg High School is contagious.

By Jaime Shewbridge
Are You Ready to ROCK in 2023?

Do you know a “rockstar” in the automotive aftermarket? Then it’s time to nominate them as a Vehicle Care RockStar!

By Jason Stahl
BodyShop Business 2022 Executives of the Year

This year’s Single-Shop award winner is Michael Bradshaw of K & M Collision in Hickory, N.C., and the Multi-Shop winner is Matt Ebert of Crash Champions.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Should You Add Wheel Alignment to Your Shop?

Quality wheel alignment machines perform alignments quickly and efficiently, creating an additional revenue source.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Tales from the Crypt: Can Your Business Thrive Without You?

We all think that we’re going to live forever and never consider how, if we die, the shop will continue.

By Matthew Di Francesco
Feeling the Pressure? Follow the 7 E’s

Auto insurers are hemorrhaging profits and thus have clamped down on claims costs. Following the 7 E’s might be the solution.

By Barrett Smith
ADAS Update: 10,000 Miles and Counting

It took me 10,000 miles, but I finally figured out how to turn off my lane departure warning.

By Jason Stahl