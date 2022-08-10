HD Repair Forum Advisory Board Welcomes New Members in 2022

Click Here to Read More

For the past five years, stakeholders in the heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair industry have met annually at the HD Repair Forum to discuss the greatest challenges impacting this market. Leading the conference’s focus and direction and the industry’s requests for progress is the HD Repair Forum’s advisory board, a diverse group of collision repair facility owners, managers and executives from across North America.

“We are very fortunate to add four dedicated individuals to our strong group of board members,” said Brian Nessen, president and cofounder of the HD Repair Forum. “Their experience and perspective sheds additional light on the industry’s challenges and drives the industry toward solutions and best practices. We are grateful to these forward-thinking and passionate individuals. It is their leadership alongside industry peers and supporting partners that is driving the industry’s progress.”

The upcoming HD Repair Forum will take place alongside the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) 2022 Fall Meetings Sept. 26-27 in Cleveland, Ohio. The two-day conference will address the industry’s call for staffing solutions; updates on repair demands from vehicle technology developments; repair information on substrate and material advancements; the need for industry connection; and much more.