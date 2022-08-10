Consolidators: Fix Auto Beverly Hills Opens in California
HD Repair Forum Advisory Board Welcomes New Members in 2022
The HD Repair Forum announced that its advisory board recently welcomed four new board members:
- Jamie Cole, president and owner of Ace Truck Repair
- Randy Johansson, body shop manager at Rihm Kenworth
- Bernie Obry, general manager of Coach USA – Perfect Body
- John Spoto, director of Collision, Premier Truck Group
For the past five years, stakeholders in the heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair industry have met annually at the HD Repair Forum to discuss the greatest challenges impacting this market. Leading the conference’s focus and direction and the industry’s requests for progress is the HD Repair Forum’s advisory board, a diverse group of collision repair facility owners, managers and executives from across North America.
“We are very fortunate to add four dedicated individuals to our strong group of board members,” said Brian Nessen, president and cofounder of the HD Repair Forum. “Their experience and perspective sheds additional light on the industry’s challenges and drives the industry toward solutions and best practices. We are grateful to these forward-thinking and passionate individuals. It is their leadership alongside industry peers and supporting partners that is driving the industry’s progress.”
The upcoming HD Repair Forum will take place alongside the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) 2022 Fall Meetings Sept. 26-27 in Cleveland, Ohio. The two-day conference will address the industry’s call for staffing solutions; updates on repair demands from vehicle technology developments; repair information on substrate and material advancements; the need for industry connection; and much more.
Collision repairers and industry stakeholders serving the heavy-duty and medium-duty repair markets, including tractors, trailers, RVs, buses, and delivery and emergency vehicles are invited to join in on the educational sessions, conversations and opportunities presented at the HD Repair Forum. This includes shop owners; shop managers; estimators; fleet managers; dealer repair shops; commercial vehicle manufacturers; insurance providers; and service, equipment and technology companies.
Early-bird registration is available for a limited time. Discounted hotel rates are available to HD Repair Forum attendees at the Hyatt Regency Cleveland at The Arcade, recently ranked “One of the Best Hotel Lobbies in the World.” Register at hdrepairforum.com/register.