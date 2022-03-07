 HD Repair Forum Announces Conference Agenda
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

HD Repair Forum Announces Conference Agenda

on

SEMA Exhibit Space Applications Now Available

on

HD Repair Forum to Focus on Electric Vehicles and ADAS

on

Southeast Collision Conference Postponed
Advertisement
Introduction to the PPG Knowledge College (VIDEO)

Are Your Employees Protected from the Elements? (VIDEO)

How to identify the signs and symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia in your employees.

Shop Safety: Avoiding the Worst-Case Scenario (VIDEO)

Have you made your shop as safe as possible to avoid the worst-case scenario — the death of an employee?

MORE POST

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

Trending Now

News: Mike Ring of Ringbrothers to Make Appearance at NORTHEAST

News: NABC Names Recipient of Changing and Saving Lives Award

Events: HD Repair Forum Announces Conference Agenda

News: WyoTech Student Receives Jessi Combs Foundation Scholarship

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Events

HD Repair Forum Announces Conference Agenda

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The HD Repair Forum, a conference for heavy-duty collision repairers, announced it has released an agenda for the event to be held April 5-6 in Forth Worth, Texas.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The event will focus on delivering collision repair trends, safety information and updates on electric vehicles, alternative-fuel vehicles and those equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Highlights of the program include presentations from 3M, Penske, Rivian, TEXA, PACCAR, NGVAmerica, Women in Trucking, I-CAR, Ron Kuehn and many other collision industry leaders and repair experts. The goal of the event is to bring together the leadership in the industry to drive change and prepare for the future. Attendees include executives representing collision repair facilities (shop owners and managers), OEMs, insurance companies, independent appraisal firms, component and equipment manufacturers, service and equipment providers, as well as educators.

Advertisement

The agenda is as follows:

April 5

7-8 a.m.: Networking breakfast and vendor fair

8-10:15 a.m.: General sessions — industry data, important trends and Right to Repair

10:15-10:45 a.m.: Networking break

10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: General sessions – insurance relations, preparing for ADAS and employee matters

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Networking lunch

1:30-3:15 p.m.: Focused learning tracks — Sessions 1 and 2

3:15-3:45 p.m.: Networking break

3:45-5:30 p.m.: Focused learning tracks — Sessions 3 and 4

5:30-7 p.m.: Industry networking reception

April 6

7-8 a.m.: Networking breakfast and vendor fair

8-10:00 a.m.: General sessions — scanning, diagnostics and calibrations

10-10:30 a.m.: Networking break

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: General sessions — alternative fuel and electric vehicle repair safety

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Networking lunch

1:30-3:15 p.m.: Focused learning tracks — Sessions 5 and 6

3:15-3:45 p.m.: Networking break

3:45-4:30 p.m.: Focused learning tracks — Session 7


This event is made possible by various sponsors who are committed to advancing the industry: AkzoNobel; Property Damage Appraisers; Daimler; Enterprise; Axalta; SCA Claims Services; 3M; Celette; Global Finishing Solutions; and others.

Advertisement

To register for the HD Repair Forum, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Events: Pre-registration Now Open for NORTHEAST 2022

Events: Registration Opens for 2022 HD Repair Forum

Events: AASP/NJ Announces Dates for NORTHEAST 2022

Events: SEMA Hosts SCORE Baja 1000 Experience

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business