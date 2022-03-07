HD Repair Forum Announces Conference Agenda

The HD Repair Forum, a conference for heavy-duty collision repairers, announced it has released an agenda for the event to be held April 5-6 in Forth Worth, Texas.

Click Here to Read More

The event will focus on delivering collision repair trends, safety information and updates on electric vehicles, alternative-fuel vehicles and those equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Highlights of the program include presentations from 3M, Penske, Rivian, TEXA, PACCAR, NGVAmerica, Women in Trucking, I-CAR, Ron Kuehn and many other collision industry leaders and repair experts. The goal of the event is to bring together the leadership in the industry to drive change and prepare for the future. Attendees include executives representing collision repair facilities (shop owners and managers), OEMs, insurance companies, independent appraisal firms, component and equipment manufacturers, service and equipment providers, as well as educators.