HD Repair Forum Announces Conference Agenda
The HD Repair Forum, a conference for heavy-duty collision repairers, announced it has released an agenda for the event to be held April 5-6 in Forth Worth, Texas.
The event will focus on delivering collision repair trends, safety information and updates on electric vehicles, alternative-fuel vehicles and those equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).
Highlights of the program include presentations from 3M, Penske, Rivian, TEXA, PACCAR, NGVAmerica, Women in Trucking, I-CAR, Ron Kuehn and many other collision industry leaders and repair experts. The goal of the event is to bring together the leadership in the industry to drive change and prepare for the future. Attendees include executives representing collision repair facilities (shop owners and managers), OEMs, insurance companies, independent appraisal firms, component and equipment manufacturers, service and equipment providers, as well as educators.
The agenda is as follows:
April 5
7-8 a.m.: Networking breakfast and vendor fair
8-10:15 a.m.: General sessions — industry data, important trends and Right to Repair
10:15-10:45 a.m.: Networking break
10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: General sessions – insurance relations, preparing for ADAS and employee matters
12:30-1:30 p.m.: Networking lunch
1:30-3:15 p.m.: Focused learning tracks — Sessions 1 and 2
3:15-3:45 p.m.: Networking break
3:45-5:30 p.m.: Focused learning tracks — Sessions 3 and 4
5:30-7 p.m.: Industry networking reception
April 6
7-8 a.m.: Networking breakfast and vendor fair
8-10:00 a.m.: General sessions — scanning, diagnostics and calibrations
10-10:30 a.m.: Networking break
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: General sessions — alternative fuel and electric vehicle repair safety
12:30-1:30 p.m.: Networking lunch
1:30-3:15 p.m.: Focused learning tracks — Sessions 5 and 6
3:15-3:45 p.m.: Networking break
3:45-4:30 p.m.: Focused learning tracks — Session 7
This event is made possible by various sponsors who are committed to advancing the industry: AkzoNobel; Property Damage Appraisers; Daimler; Enterprise; Axalta; SCA Claims Services; 3M; Celette; Global Finishing Solutions; and others.
To register for the HD Repair Forum, click here.