 HD Repair Forum Fall Conference to Tackle Industry's Biggest Challenges
HD Repair Forum Conference to Tackle Industry's Challenges

on

I-CAR Opens Registration for New Static ADAS Calibration Course

on

Videos of the Week

on

New Products of the Week
Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

A blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

News

HD Repair Forum Conference to Tackle Industry’s Challenges

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Fall HD Repair Forum will take place Sept. 26-27 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and will address the industry’s biggest challenges including staffing issues, ADAS, electric vehicle repair information, new model vehicle technology advancements and more. The complete agenda can be found here.

Click Here to Read More
The advancement and adoption of electric vehicles and ADAS continues to evolve. As their presence and complexity in the industry grows, it is the HD Repair Forum’s mission to make sure the heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair industry is prepared to handle and repair these vehicles for safe and proper repair.

Taking the stage in September is a well-known list of companies, organizations and industry experts who will provide education, training and insight on these key topics. Organizations represented include:

  • Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems
  • Big Rig Alignment
  • Ford
  • Great Dane
  • I-CAR
  • RV Dealers Association
  • Penske
  • Progressive
  • And many others

The HD Repair Forum will take place alongside TMC’s 2022 Fall Meeting and National Technician Skills Competitions, which offers attendees a chance to participate in both events.

For more information on the organization, event educational sessions and industry resources, sign-up for the HD Repair Forum’s e-communications here.

To register for the event, click here.

BodyShop Business