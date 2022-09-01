HD Repair Forum Fall Conference to Tackle Industry’s Biggest Challenges

The Fall HD Repair Forum will take place Sept. 26-27 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and will address the industry’s biggest challenges including staffing issues, ADAS, electric vehicle repair information, new model vehicle technology advancements and more. The complete agenda can be found here .

Click Here to Read More

The advancement and adoption of electric vehicles and ADAS continues to evolve. As their presence and complexity in the industry grows, it is the HD Repair Forum’s mission to make sure the heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair industry is prepared to handle and repair these vehicles for safe and proper repair.

Taking the stage in September is a well-known list of companies, organizations and industry experts who will provide education, training and insight on these key topics. Organizations represented include:

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems

Big Rig Alignment

Ford

Great Dane

I-CAR

RV Dealers Association

Penske

Progressive

And many others

The HD Repair Forum will take place alongside TMC’s 2022 Fall Meeting and National Technician Skills Competitions, which offers attendees a chance to participate in both events.