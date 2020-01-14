The HD Repair Forum, the collision industry’s largest gathering of heavy-duty repair executives and leaders, has announced the creation of four committees that will address the macro-level issues found throughout the heavy-duty collision repair industry. The committees – Education, Technology, Parts and OEM Repair Standards – will be co-chaired by leaders from various segments of the market.

Click Here to Read More

Insight on the direction of each of these committees will be presented during the 2020 HD Repair Forum March 24-25 in Fort Worth, Texas.

“The purpose of these committees is to address challenges and solve problems throughout the year, not just during the HD Repair Forum,” said Brian Nessen, president and co-founder of the HD Repair Forum. “The key to the success of these committees is strong leaders who share a passion to drive change and a vision for a path that improves the industry for all stakeholders. We are fortunate to have this diverse group of leaders pave the way for a brighter future.”

The co-chairs of the committees include:

Education Committee

Doug Schlueter – I-CAR

Brandon Eckenrode – Collision Repair Education Foundation

OEM Repair Standards Committee

Kevin Clary – Daimler Truck North America

Rohit Mathew – Carlisle & Co.

Parts Committee

T.J. O’Hanlon – Navistar

Mark Polzin – Budget Truck & Auto

Technology Committee

Chuck Olsen – AirPro Diagnostics

Aaron Polzin – Budget Truck & Auto

A complete list of committee members and mission statements are available on the committee pages of the HD Repair Forum’s website. Collision repairers, shop owners and management, fleet repairers, OEM/manufacturers, insurance professionals and appraisers, equipment/service/technology companies and any others serving the heavy-duty collision repair industry are encouraged to participate.