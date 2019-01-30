HD Repair Forum Offers Heavy-Duty Collision Industry a Platform for Progress

When the HD Repair Forum was first developed in 2017, its founders breathed hope into offering the heavy-duty collision repair industry something it has never had before: a platform for progress.

“Months of research and countless conversations proved this industry needed an event tailored to its needs,” said Brian Nessen, co-founder and president of the HD Repair Forum. “When you’re hearing similar concerns from all angles of the industry, you recognize a missing link in the chain of communication. From experience, we understand that discussion around common struggles brings light to industry inefficiencies and creates opportunity for strategies to evolve. The aim is to move everyone forward as a solid unit.”

Added T.J. O’Hanlon, director of private labels at Navistar, which makes International trucks, IC Bus school buses, and Fleetrite all-makes replacement parts, “The conversations we had at the HD Repair Forum in 2018 helped us better understand the challenges many repair facilities are facing. Those conversations led directly to the development of our collision catalog, which should make it easier for these facilities to identify OEM- and aftermarket-approved replacement parts. At the 2019 HD Repair Forum, we’re looking forward to additional discussions about how independent repair facilities can best provide their customers with high-quality, economical solutions.”

O’Hanlon is scheduled to speak to attendees in more detail about these and other company developments at the 2019 event to be held April 2-3 in Fort Worth, Texas. The HD Repair Forum brings together repair facility owners and managers from across North America to hear from and interact with industry stakeholders such as Navistar, an Illinois-based OEM that was one of the first to commit their support to the 2019 event. Navistar’s collision catalog is a readily available reference guide of OEM part numbers for not only the International vehicle brand but also for Freightliner, Kenworth and more. Part numbers are displayed with accompanying pictures to make it easier for customers to decipher what is needed. Delivery of parts within 24 hours has been advertised.

“The underlying commonality between repair facilities, insurance parties, and manufacturers is the end customer,” said Nessen. “Making their lives easier and safer is the central focus of this event.”

Discounted registration to the event is available through Feb. 9. To register, click here. Those interested in sponsoring the event should click here.