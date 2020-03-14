HD Repair Forum Postponed Amid Evolving Concerns for Health and Safety

The 3rd Annual HD Repair Forum, originally scheduled for March 24-25 in Fort Worth, Texas, has been postponed, due to the evolving situation with the COVID-19 outbreak and efforts associated to reduce the rapid spreading of the virus.

Click Here to Read More

Organizers of the event are in the process of rescheduling the forum to take place later in the year.

Announcements for new dates and the hosting venue for the largest gathering of heavy-duty collision repair professionals, industry leaders and executives will be made in the coming weeks.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, but under the circumstances, this is the best decision for everyone involved,” said Brian Nessen, president of the HD Repair Forum. “The health and safety of our attendees, their families and their colleagues is our first priority. We look forward to hosting the event in the coming months, where we will continue the networking, collaboration and industry progress that our sponsors and attendees have grown to expect.”

The HD Repair Forum will continue to provide industry information through the monthly HD Repair newsletter, the organization’s social channels and their website.

For more information, email Jennie Lenk at [email protected].

