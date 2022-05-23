 HD Repair Forum Recognizes Collision Repairer of the Year
Associations

HD Repair Forum Recognizes Collision Repairer of the Year

The HD Repair Forum recognized Mark Polzin, owner and CEO of Budget Truck and Auto, as the Collision Repairer of the Year at its spring HD Repair Forum.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The HD Repair Forum (HDRF) announced that it recognized Mark Polzin as the Collision Repairer of the Year at its spring HD Repair Forum April 5-6, 2022 at the Historic Fort Worth Hilton in Fort Worth, Texas.

Mark Polzin, winner of the HD Repair Forum’s Collision Repairer of the Year

Polzin, who is the current owner and CEO of Budget Truck and Auto in Janesville, Wis., was recognized for his outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to advancing the heavy-duty collision repair industry.

Polzin is one of the inaugural HDRF advisory board members and continues to selflessly give his time and knowledge to the benefit of the entire industry. His contributions to the advisory board have led to greater participation and support from collision repairers, insurers and manufacturers. His passion and desire to improve the industry is evidenced by a growing list of participation and support of various industry groups and associations.

The award presentation was extra special as Polzin’s son, Aaron, was in attendance. Aaron is also active with Budget Truck and Auto. Mark’s passion for the industry can only be rivaled by his love and commitment to his family.

“We are thankful for people like Mark, because they give without expecting anything in return,” said the HDRF.

The HD Repair Group offers a dedicated source of focused-information for those involved in collision repair work of heavy-duty, medium-duty, commercial and non-commercial vehicles primarily in classes 4-8. This community is where industry stakeholders such as shop owners, company executives, managers, technicians, estimators and others can network with industry peers and find the latest news, tips, trends and best practices in the heavy- and medium-duty collision repair marketplace. The HD Repair Group serves this industry in numerous ways including hosting conferences, distributing a monthly e-newsletter, and hosting webinars, videos and social channels.

Dates for the Fall HD Repair Forum later this year will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, click here.

