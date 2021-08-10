Connect with us

Events

HD Repair Forum Releases Agenda Details

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The HD Repair Forum has released the agenda for its 2021 medium and heavy-duty collision industry conference and networking event Sept. 15-16 in Cleveland. Highlights of the two-day program include presentations from Daimler, Bendix, IMMI, 3M and several other collision industry leaders.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The HD Repair Forum’s event coordinators announced last month that the fall event would co-locate with the American Trucking Association Technology & Maintenance Council’s fall meetings.

The event includes presentations, panel discussions and breakout sessions focused on industry challenges, opportunities, and current technical updates and business demands. Topics of interest include frame and cab repair, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), scanning and diagnostics, and business strategies to drive efficiency and profitability.

Members of the medium- and heavy-duty collision repair industry interested in making connections with important business partners and staying up-to-date on the latest trends and challenges facing this industry should make plans to attend. This includes repairers, insurers, equipment manufacturers, service providers and educators.
Information on equipment offerings and services available to this industry are also a key feature of this event.

Advertisement

Representatives from industry partners including Navistar, AkzoNobel, Daimler, Axalta, Evercoat and Enterprise will be in attendance, along with other important event sponsors.

Speakers and content for the program are the result of the work, input and direction of the HD Repair Forum Advisory Board, a group of hardworking, forward-thinking and collaborative repair facility owners and managers from across all corners of the country.

For more information on this year’s fall program, click here. To register, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Events: Southeast Collision Conference Scheduled for Feb. 3-5, 2022

Events: NABC, BodyShop Business to Donate Vehicle to Cleveland Veteran

Events: AASP/NJ and Vendors Begin Countdown to NORTHEAST 2021

Events: Full Agenda Released for ASE Instructor Training Conference

Advertisement

on

HD Repair Forum Releases Agenda Details

on

Registration Now Open for 2021 HD Repair Forum

on

Early-Bird Registration Kicks Off for ASA's CARS Event

on

Registration Open for Repairer Driven Education at SEMA
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: The Benefits of Going Green

OEMs: Honda Appoints Assistant Manager/Administrator of Certified Collision Programs

Events: HD Repair Forum Releases Agenda Details

Video: VIDEO: Tax Prep and Planning

Technical: MIG Brazing: Basics, Beliefs and Benefits
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Eagle Abrasives, Inc.

Eagle Abrasives, Inc.
Contact: Sammy YuPhone: 888-683-2453Fax: 770-279-0727
4025 Steve Reynolds Blvd #110, Norcross GA 30093
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business