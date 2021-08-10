HD Repair Forum Releases Agenda Details

The HD Repair Forum has released the agenda for its 2021 medium and heavy-duty collision industry conference and networking event Sept. 15-16 in Cleveland. Highlights of the two-day program include presentations from Daimler, Bendix, IMMI, 3M and several other collision industry leaders.

Click Here to Read More

The HD Repair Forum’s event coordinators announced last month that the fall event would co-locate with the American Trucking Association Technology & Maintenance Council’s fall meetings.

The event includes presentations, panel discussions and breakout sessions focused on industry challenges, opportunities, and current technical updates and business demands. Topics of interest include frame and cab repair, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), scanning and diagnostics, and business strategies to drive efficiency and profitability.

Members of the medium- and heavy-duty collision repair industry interested in making connections with important business partners and staying up-to-date on the latest trends and challenges facing this industry should make plans to attend. This includes repairers, insurers, equipment manufacturers, service providers and educators.

Information on equipment offerings and services available to this industry are also a key feature of this event.