HD Repair Forum Sets 2020 Event for March 24-25 in Fort Worth

The HD Repair Forum announced it has scheduled its third annual event for March 24-25, 2020 at The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel. Registration will open in the fall of 2019.

“The HD Repair Forum brings together all stakeholders from the heavy-duty collision repair industry,” said Jennie Lenk, communications manager for the HD Repair Forum. “The event provides attendees an opportunity to discuss trends, address industry challenges and evaluate key business strategies.”

The 2019 event saw significant growth from the inaugural show. Highlights included presentations from Daimler, Navistar, Peterbilt, Volvo, the Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA) and I-CAR. Session topics focused on industry issues such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), electric and hybrid vehicles, liquified and compressed natural gas vehicles, and a panel of insurance executives discussing claims handling and industry collaboration.

“Attendees also witnessed a historic announcement and well-earned recognition, as I-CAR acknowledged Penske Truck Collision of Norcross, Ga., as the first-ever commercial vehicle collision repair facility with an I-CAR Gold Class certification,” said Lenk.

In addition to presentations, attendees gathered valuable knowledge for business sustainability and growth in a series of breakout sessions designed around process improvement and profitability.

Companies interested in participating can do so through sponsorship and advertising opportunities that are now available.

Those interested in getting more involved or even hosting a co-located event should contact Brian Nessen or Jennie Lenk.

