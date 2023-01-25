HD Repair Forum Sets Content for 2023 Conference



The HD Repair Forum announced that it has set its educational sessions for its 2023 conference April 18-19 at the Hilton Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas.

The conference focuses educational sessions on topics and issues supporting the betterment of the heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair industry.

Collision repairers, insurers and appraisers of vehicles ranging from class 4-8 will join OE and

component manufacturers as well as equipment and service providers for this unique opportunity to hear

up-to-date information on heavy-duty and medium-duty vehicles and their repair challenges in today’s market.

Session topics for this year include finding and growing technicians; new vehicle technology; motorcoaches;

emergency vehicles; alternative fuel vehicles; ADAS systems; marketing your business; adapting to the shifts in

the collision industry post-COVID; and much more. The complete agenda will be released next month.

“Direct access to peers, business partners and industry education is a valuable takeaway for our constituents,”

said Brian Nessen, co-founder of the HD Repair Forum. “Important conversations and solutions to this

industry’s challenges are made during the HD Repair Forum, and we are looking forward to providing the industry

with this valuable time again in 2023.”

Registration for the event is now open. Early bird discounts and group hotel rates are available for a limited time.

To access registration and gather more information, visit hdrepairforum.com/event-registration/.

Companies and organizations interested in sponsoring the heavy-duty industry’s only collision-focused event may reach out

to Brian Nessen at [email protected] or Jennie Lepore at [email protected].