 HD Repair Forum to Focus on EVs and ADAS
Events

HD Repair Forum to Focus on Electric Vehicles and ADAS

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The HD Repair Forum, which will be held April 5-6 in Fort Worth, Texas, will focus on electric vehicles (EVs), ADAD and calibrations for the heavy- and medium-duty collision repair industry.

Click Here to Read More
EVs, alternative-fuel vehicles and vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are posing new challenges in the collision repair industry. The challenges extend beyond repair and include concerns with safety and proper handling. Collision repair shop owners and managers, particularly those dealing with Class 5-8 vehicles, are finding their technicians and insurance partners with more questions than answers. Most are not clear on or are challenged with the required repair procedures, estimating accuracy and needs for scanning, diagnostics and calibrations.

With vehicle production and sales increasing and more and more of these types of vehicles appearing on the road, accidents involving these vehicles are beginning to ramp up. This year’s HD Repair Forum will focus on the impact of new vehicle technology and prepare the heavy- and medium-duty collision repair industry for the ever-increasing number of electrified and ADAS-equipped vehicles on the road today.

Taking the main stage in April is a well-known list of companies, organizations and industry experts who will help the industry with these challenges, including: PACCAR, Rivian, I-CAR, the RV Industry Association, NGVAmerica (Natural Gas Vehicles for America) and TEXA.

Attendees of the two-day conference will gain valuable insight on the latest trends with electric, LNG and CNG vehicles, ADAS, repair safety, best practices relative to alternative-fuel vehicles and new vehicle technologies.

For more information on the educational sessions, click here.

The HD Repair Forum is the only event dedicated to serving collision repairers and their industry partners in the heavy- and medium-duty markets via education, information and networking opportunities. Early-bird registration ends this Friday and sponsorship opportunities are filling up. Companies interested in having a presence at the HD Repair Forum are encouraged to book now as sponsorships are limited. More information can be found on the sponsorship page of the website or by calling (281) 819-2332.

