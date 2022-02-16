HD Repair Forum to Focus on EVs and ADAS

The HD Repair Forum, which will be held April 5-6 in Fort Worth, Texas, will focus on electric vehicles (EVs), ADAD and calibrations for the heavy- and medium-duty collision repair industry.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

EVs, alternative-fuel vehicles and vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are posing new challenges in the collision repair industry. The challenges extend beyond repair and include concerns with safety and proper handling. Collision repair shop owners and managers, particularly those dealing with Class 5-8 vehicles, are finding their technicians and insurance partners with more questions than answers. Most are not clear on or are challenged with the required repair procedures, estimating accuracy and needs for scanning, diagnostics and calibrations. With vehicle production and sales increasing and more and more of these types of vehicles appearing on the road, accidents involving these vehicles are beginning to ramp up. This year’s HD Repair Forum will focus on the impact of new vehicle technology and prepare the heavy- and medium-duty collision repair industry for the ever-increasing number of electrified and ADAS-equipped vehicles on the road today.

Advertisement