HD Repair Forum’s 2020 Event Designed to Prepare Industry Leaders for Change and Growth

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The 2020 HD Repair Forum is in full swing and the momentum continues to build for the only gathering solely dedicated to the heavy-duty collision repair industry.

The 3rd edition of this event will take place March 24-25 in Fort Worth, Texas. The two-day event will include unique educational seminars and training classes designed to benefit all industry stakeholders. Repairers, insurers, independent appraisers, dealers, fleets, OEMs and paint manufacturers are encouraged to attend.

There is no additional charge to attend one or all 15 classes offered as they are included in your registration. Early-bird registration rates are available for a limited time at hdrepairforum.com/register.

As in year’s past, the HD Repair Forum advisory board consists of heavy-duty collision repair facility owners and managers and are the driving force behind the development of the program and the classes offered. Topics being covered at this year’s event will include:

  • Advanced driver-assistance systems
  • Scanning
  • Calibrations
  • Tools and software for collision repairers
  • Hiring, recruiting, and retaining talent
  • Sales, marketing, and CSI
  • Acquisitions and raising capital

A complete schedule of classes will be listed on the HD Repair Forum website in the coming weeks. Attendees are not required to sign up for individual classes and are given the flexibility to choose their classes while on site at the event. Register now to guarantee your attendance, participation and opportunity to network with the brightest minds in the heavy-duty collision repair industry.

