Health Lessons Learned from 2020

A lot of people have commented about 2020 being a “dumpster fire,” “disaster” and other terms not fit to repeat. Many businesses in all industries were shut down for several months, and some were forced to close indefinitely. It was a difficult year in many aspects for most people across the country. Collision repair shops, considered essential businesses, stayed open in most cases but had to adapt to new policies and practices.

Though it’s a new year, the coronavirus is far from behind us. But in an effort to look forward in 2021, we’re going to focus on some health and safety habits that were brought to the forefront in 2020 – many of which we would like to see stick around in the workplace.

Healthy Habits

Consider retaining (and encouraging) these OSHA-approved habits in your workplace:

Promoting frequent and thorough handwashing. It has always been and will always be a good idea to wash your hands properly after touching common surfaces, using the restroom and before handling food. Proper handwashing means using clean water and scrubbing for at least 20 seconds. Just as important as encouraging handwashing habits is providing a place for workers, customers and visitors to wash their hands. In the absence of a handwashing area in the immediate area, be sure to provide alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. Now that people have made it a habit to use hand sanitizer when they don’t have access to a sink, it’s a good idea to have sanitizer available for both employees and customers in several places throughout your shop.

Encouraging workers to stay home when they’re sick. In many cases, workers don’t want to take a sick day simply because sick time isn’t offered at their workplace and they don’t want to lose pay. But in the interest of the health and safety of everyone in the shop, it’s a good idea for sick people to just stay home when they’re experiencing symptoms that may be contagious. Otherwise, one sick person can turn into several employees taking days off at the same time. Think about revising your sick day policies. This year, many employees had to stay home to care for sick children or family members. Though it’s not always feasible depending on your workplace, it’s important to re-evaluate policies to allow for unusual circumstances. Be aware of employees’ concerns about pay, leave, safety and health and other issues. This personal touch can pay off in the long run for your shop because you’ll retain valuable people who recognize that your shop puts employees first.