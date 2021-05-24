Hiring Veterans: Supporting Those Who Have Served

Although I didn’t serve in the military, I have many friends and family members who did. I have tremendous respect for their service, and that of all veterans. That’s why I’m committed to giving back to these veterans in my business and in my community.

Click Here to Read More

New Team Members

With three CARSTAR locations in Sidney, Troy and Piqua, Ohio, I’m always looking for skilled, hard-working team members. Any time I can hire a veteran, I do. With Wright-Patterson Air Force Base nearby, there are a number of military members in the community and they’re looking for good jobs when they complete their service.

The collision repair business requires a task-oriented focus, the ability to take direction and lead a team, and a dedication to doing the highest-quality work. Military training provides this background, and I find that veterans bring these skills to the collision repair shop and become excellent team members.

I always try to have veterans working at my CARSTAR locations. Most didn’t have collision repair skills when they started, but working with CARSTAR University, I-CAR and other training resources, they’ve learned how to paint, do body work, handle estimates and work with customers. They always stand out for their ability to get the job done – and done correctly.

Patience and Coaching

Working with veterans who have experienced the stress of combat requires patience and coaching as they transition from their military life to a civilian one. It’s important to provide personal support for them and pay attention to the stress of the daily workplace and how it impacts them. I try to pair each veteran with a mentor in the shop to deliver this additional support and training.