 Hofmann to Display Wheel Alignment System at Vision Hi-Tech Training and Expo

The Hofmann geoliner 609 and geoliner 770 wheel alignment systems will be on display at the 2023 Vision Hi-Tech Training and Expo March 2-5. 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Hofmann geoliner 609 and geoliner 770 wheel alignment systems will be on display and available for demonstrations at the 2023 Vision Hi-Tech Training and Expo March 2-5 at the Overland Park Convention Center in Overland Park, Kan.

The Hofmann geoliner 609 is versatile, takes up minimal space in the shop, comes pre-assembled and only requires one person to install so shops can start performing alignments quickly. A technician can control the geoliner 609 from anywhere in the shop with a tablet, and the beam rotates vertically for added mobility and easy storage.

The Hofmann geoliner 770 provides advanced tire workshops with the highest level of innovative performance and precision that they have come to expect from Hofmann. This mobile imaging wheel aligner is ideal for high-volume shops that specialize in alignments and wheel service. It delivers sophistication in a compact footprint and is designed for easy movement around the shop.

For more information about Vision, visit visionkc.com. To learn more about the Hofmann geoliner 609 and 770 wheel alignment systems and other Hofmann wheel service products, call (800) 251-4500 or visit hofmann-equipment.com.

