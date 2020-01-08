Honda Becomes First OEM to Integrate Cloud Diagnostics into CCC

CCC Information Services (CCC) announced that American Honda Motor Co. has become the first OEM to integrate its diagnostics scanning cloud technology into the CCC X data exchange, simplifying scanning and reporting for Honda and Acura vehicles.

Click Here to Read More

Honda diagnostics data will be ingested by CCC X and passed seamlessly into CCC ONE. Repair facilities will be able to run diagnostics for any Honda or Acura vehicle using a Honda-approved J2534 device and CCC Diagnostics, an integrated feature of CCC ONE, connecting them directly to the Honda Diagnostics Cloud.

CCC Diagnostics enables repair facilities to request and receive scan data, clear codes and rescan directly from within the system they use every day, minimizing hardware and software requirements and eliminating the need for manual entry of scan report data.

”First and foremost, we want to ensure quality repairs for Honda and Acura customers,” said Kevin Prettner, assistant vice president of service operations for American Honda. “By making the diagnostic process easier and direct, this new platform has the potential to improve repair accuracy for our customers while reducing workload for repairers.”

Added CCC Vice President of Market Solutions Mark Fincher, “We’re excited to work with Honda to help our shared repair customers gain easy, integrated access to diagnostics data for Honda and Acura vehicles. CCC is committed to advancing technology to solve challenges and improve efficiencies for repair facilities. CCC Diagnostics can help minimize time and effort related to the purchase and management of multiple systems to complete scans.”