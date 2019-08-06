Drew Technologies has announced that DriveCRASH, its collision-focused diagnostic platform, has been accepted by American Honda’s ProFirst Certified Collision Network for complete vehicle scanning. DriveCRASH utilizes Honda’s Diagnostic Software (HDS/i-HDS) in conjunction with DrewTech’s CarDAQ-Plus3 J2534 vehicle communication hardware interface to accurately provide the following vehicle data through remote scanning services:

DriveCRASH is an Equipment as a Service, meaning you pay only $99.95/month to keep the device in your shop, ready to use when you need it.

All modules DTC scans using HDS/i-HDS

Passenger Seat Weight Data

Driver Seat Position Data

Seat Belt Tensioner Deployment Status

Air Bag System Deployment Status

Steering Angle Sensor Data

“Drew Technologies has partnered with American Honda on both J2534 reprogramming and OBD projects over the years, and is proud to be able to combine that expertise to support their ProFirst certified collision network with iHDS, using DriveCRASH,” said Bob Augustine, vice president of business development for Drew Technologies/OPUS IVS.

DriveCRASH offers a comprehensive scan solution for collision repair shops in a ruggedized, Windows 10 diagnostic platform with integrated CarDAQ-Plus3 J2534 interface. With no upfront hardware costs, DriveCRASH delivers complete OEM-scans with professional remote services—including Remote Assisted Programming (RAP), ADAS calibrations, and brand-specific diagnostic support from our team of OEM-trained technicians. Focused on repairing modern, intelligent vehicle electronics, DriveCRASH provides coverage across Asian, Domestic, and European makes through current model years.