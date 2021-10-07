Click Here to Read More

According to OSHA, more than 5,000 workers are killed on the job per year, and fires are one of the leading causes of workplace injury and death. Auto repair facilities are particularly vulnerable to fires due to a variety of hazards including paint, thinner, gasoline and other flammable liquids, volatile chemicals, punctured gas cylinders and faulty electrical equipment. What better time to remind ourselves how to stay safe than with these fire prevention tips for fire prevention week?

Fire safety is everyone’s job. Managers should know fire codes and ensure the workplace is safe. Employees should be trained to identify fire hazards and know what to do in case of a fire emergency. Here are eight fire prevention tips from GMG EnviroSafe to help you prevent fires in your auto repair facility.