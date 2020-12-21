Connect with us

Sponsored Content

How to Get Your Auto Body Shop Found Online!

Autoshop Solutions Inc.

on

Sponsored by Autoshop Solutions, Inc.

What Body Shops Need to Know About Search Engine Optimization

Auto Body Shop Digital Marketing with Autoshop Solutions

Autoshop Solutions is a digital marketing company for the automotive industry. We help independent automotive businesses like yours get found online. If you don’t show up in search results when someone Googles ‘auto body’ or ‘collision repair near me,’ how can you get more customers and grow? That’s where our team of Internet marketing specialists can hel

What is SEO?

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) gets the most traffic and people to your website by making sure your site is at the top—or as high as possible—in search results. Search engines like Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and more use advanced algorithms to decide how high a website will appear on the results page—and they keep these a secret! Fortunately, our SEO Specialists are smart enough to figure out what it takes to get our clients to the top. We can make sure your business shows up on Google or other search engines when someone searches for your services, like dent repair, auto glass repair, or collision repair, in your area

How SEO Helps Auto Body Shops

Doing a good job on SEO helps your website get listed higher up in search engine page results (SERPs). That might not sound glamorous to you, but at Autoshop Solutions, we know that’s the key to getting your business more phone calls and appointments. If you want more business, you want to make sure your site is optimized for search engines and their algorithms. At Autoshop Solutions, we build ADA compliant websites that are fully-optimized for your target business. We identify and focus on keywords that are at the core of your profitability—services like dent repair, paint service, or rust repair—whatever you want more business for

What’s Different About Autoshop Solutions?

Aside from creating an auto body repair website that looks amazing on a phone, tablet, or computer? We also know what makes websites work. One-hundred percent custom content tailored to your story and services tells people and search algorithms that your business is legitimate, trustworthy, and authoritative. So when search engines serve up options for auto body repair, they’ll put you at the top of the list! We don’t stop after website creation and continue managing and optimizing your marketing for continuous growth because we know that these are ongoing efforts requiring constant monitoring.

Want to learn more about SEO or Internet marketing? We encourage you to visit our website or contact Autoshop Solutions today!

This article was sponsored Autoshop Solutions.

In this article:
Click to comment

Sponsored Content: LEFT BRAIN VS. RIGHT BRAIN: SYNCHRONY CONSUMER STUDY PROBES BRAND LOYALTY

Sponsored Content: TOYOTA RADIATORS AND REPAIRS

Sponsored Content: Rainy Day Plan, Umbrella of a Strong Collision Repair Network Help Collision Repair Facility Owner Weather the Storm

Sponsored Content: THE ROAD TO RECOVERY: RESTARTING YOUR BODY SHOP POST-CORONA VIRUS

on

How to Get Your Auto Body Shop Found Online!

on

Brand Integrity and the Value of OEM Parts

on

YOU CALL AND THEY ANSWER

on

SATAjet X 5500 Bionic – Below The Surface!
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: CCG Adds More Than 135 New Locations in 2020

Associations: AASP/NJ Meeting Explores Massachusetts Right to Repair Victory

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Hires Strategic Operations Specialist

Sponsored Content: How to Get Your Auto Body Shop Found Online!

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in Florida
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Motor Guard Corporation

Motor Guard Corporation
Contact: David BarleenPhone: 800-227-2822Fax: 209-239-5114
580 Carnegie Street, Manteca CA 95337
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect