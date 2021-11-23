Connect with us

Hunter Announces Two Additions to International Field Team

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Hunter Engineering announced it has welcomed two new key members to its international team.

Frank Schmidt, Hunter Engineering’s new business consultant for Northeast Asia

Frank Schmidt will be joining Hunter as its new business consultant for Northeast Asia at the beginning of next year. Schmidt succeeds Alan Kennedy, who is retiring after a distinguished 36-year career with Hunter.

Schmidt is a computer engineer and retired pilot for the German army. His previous experience includes roles with Beissbarth Service Equipment, Launch Tech and Atlas Copco. He and his family reside in Shenzhen, China.

Ranjeet Mahato, Hunter Engineering’s new business consultant for the newly formed North African region

Ranjeet Mahato will serve as business consultant for the newly formed North African region. He comes to Hunter with substantial industry and retail experience, having previously worked for ATS ELGI, ARO Equipment and most recently Carbon Retail Ltd., the Dunlop importer for Nigeria. Mahato currently resides in New Delhi, India, but will relocate with his family to the region early next year.

“We are absolutely excited about Frank and Ranjeet joining the international Hunter team,” said Darcy Tallon, international vice president for Hunter. “Frank’s experience and expertise will be a big help in making the transition following Alan Kennedy’s great contributions.

“Ranjeet’s background and talents finally give us the opportunity to close the gap with open markets, giving Hunter a presence where we were not previously participating. We’re highly optimistic about our international prospects with Frank and Ranjeet coming in to serve in these critical roles.”

Hunter Engineering’s dealer network of importers and distributors delivers industry-leading, world-class products to workshops in more than 100 countries across the globe.

For more information, visit hunter.com.

