Hunter, asTech Integrate to Create New ADAS Offerings

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Hunter has introduced the new asTech ADAS assist feature for Hawkeye Elite aligners. This new feature further enhances customers’ wheel alignment systems by adding ADAS calibration remote assistance from master calibration technicians with OEM scan tools.

asTech is a remote diagnostic and calibration company focused on the collision industry. asTech hires trained technicians to use OEM scan tools remotely on vehicles in shops, for everything from pre- and post-repair scans to ADAS calibration.

The asTech ADAS assist feature adds an asTech device for vehicle communication and a monitor kit for asTech communications to any Hawkeye Elite Wheel Aligner. Collision repair shops then pair it with an OEM or aftermarket ADAS fixture and Hunter ADAS cameras for applicable fixtures.

For a nominal pre-calibration fee, asTech supplements the in-shop technician and fixture with an experienced master calibration technician and the OEM scan tool, ensuring customers have the latest software designed for the vehicle. The OEM scan tool also ensures no coverage gaps for new vehicles.

In addition to calibration, the technician performs a complete pre- and post-repair scan of the vehicle and verifies the alignment measurements and fixture positioning where necessary. Once the calibration is complete, asTech provides a full report that includes not only the calibration results but all the vehicle scan and wheel alignment results through the asTech and HunterNet portal.

To learn more, click here to watch the Hunter and asTech ADAS Integration video.

