Hunter Elite HD Wheel Balancer: 19.5-Inch Balancing Procedure

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on why the Hunter Elite HD Wheel Balancer can accommodate a 19.5-inch tire with an unusual hub mounting better than a standard balancer. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses a number of helpful ADAS calibration reminders that present themselves when addressing a Hyundai Santa Cruz that needed windshield replacement in the front and also had its rear bumper removed for repair. They include making sure your software is the current version; being sure of a mobile Wi-Fi hot spot for the test drive; verifying use of OEM glass; removing ADAS components alone requires calibration; and the importance of first performing an alignment. As for the dynamic calibration itself, using Hunter’s ADASLink scan tool makes it “super easy,” Keene adds. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.