 Hunter Elite HD Wheel Balancer: 19.5-Inch Balancing Procedure

What the Hunter HD Elite Wheel Balancer can do for a 19.5-inch tire that a standard balancer can't.

Jason Stahl
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on why the Hunter Elite HD Wheel Balancer can accommodate a 19.5-inch tire with an unusual hub mounting better than a standard balancer. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

