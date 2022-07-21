Hunter Engineering Announces Summer Finance Promotion

Hunter Engineering has announced a summer finance promotion, effective now through Aug. 31, 2022.

Offered in partnership with GreatAmerica, the promotion includes a 0% interest rate for a term of 12 months, and a 2.9% rate for 24 months.

The offers are available across all U.S. market segments with a $10,000 minimum order requirement.

Additionally, GreatAmerica is offering a special 60-month option at 6.9% for customers desiring longer terms.

The promotion is valid through participating Hunter distributors. The offers are subject to the end user’s credit approval and do not apply to equipment coming out of distributor stock.

Hunter Engineering doesn’t sponsor seasonal promotions, as is common in other industries. Instead, the company offers programs that respond to specific market needs, said Larry Watson, vice president of sales.